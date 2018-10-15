Intense driving course held for Seymour High School students

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - Seymour High School students knocked over cones, whipped some 360s and went off road in cars Monday. However, everyone is safe.
The students were taking part in the ultimate road test with the Seymour Police Department and Criminal Justice Department. Students ran through five different courses with an officer in the passenger seat for the "Rule the Road" program.
Captain Carl Lamb with the Seymour Police Department said this driving course gave students a chance to be aggressive and practice handling risky situations.
"Drivers Ed teaches kids only so much," Lamb said. "We wanted to take it a step further and put kids in police cars. We put them in real life situations where they can learn here and make a mistake or two and learn from it and learn how to be a better driver."
This is the fifth "Rule the Road" event. Seymour police say they saw a 33 percent decrease in crashes for teenagers ages 15-18 years old the first year of the program.
