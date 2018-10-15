Major retailer to close last Louisville store

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The last remaining store of a company that once had a large presence in the Louisville area will soon become a victim of the company's economic woes.
Hampered by debt and declining sales, Sears announced early today that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and will close another 142 Sears and K-Mart stores before the end of the year. Among the stores on the list released by the company is the Sears location at Jefferson Mall in Okolona. It's the only operating Sears store in Louisville.
Three Kentucky K-Mart stores - located in Grayson, Bowling Green and Russell Springs - are also on the closure list. The company did not say when liquidation sales would begin.
Currently, 700 Sears and K-Mart stores are open.
