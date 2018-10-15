Make it a Goode Morning! 10.15.18

First FROST ADVISORIES are out for the season.
More will get issued along with FREEZE WARNINGS as we go through the coming days/weeks...until the University of Kentucky Ag Dept determines that the cold air has indeed ended the growing season. NWS will then cease the alerts until the growing seasons re-starts in the spring.
Some seasons, we can go through many frost advisories before we get to that point.
This year? The trend is certainly there to get to the point faster than previous years. But we shall see.
The first blast of chilly air arrives tonight but it is conditional on the skies clearing out and the winds relaxing. As of now, those north of I-64 run the better chance to get to that level. If more of WAVE Country should clear out, more counties to the alert could get added later.
A modest warm-up will happen Tuesday and Wednesday with clouds overhead at times keeping that “cool” feel at play.
Another chilly blast moves in late Wednesday on a dry note. It does look like we could get colder than the one tonight however ...more wind would be at play. So frost or even a light freeze will be on the table as well as the wind chill factor. We will monitor the trends for Wednesday night/Thursday morning. I am sure alerts for that will come out soon.
Another system rolls in Friday/Saturday with more rainfall. This one has the potential to really drive down the chill for Sunday/Monday. Some of the data is still suggesting highs in the 40s only Sunday with snowflakes flying not too far away from WAVE Country :)
This means the Sunday night/early Monday would be certainly a cold one for us.
Expect more of this weather pattern down the road with a more active storm track developing as well. Hmmmm.
Make it a Goode Morning!
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.