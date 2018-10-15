Maryland wildlife service workers help bear with jar on its head

MARYLAND (CNN) - A bear cub in Maryland is back in the woods after getting a jar removed from its head.
Workers with the Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service tracked the animal for three days until they got it safely tranquilized and were able to remove the jar.
Local police helped as well.
Officials say after the rescue the bear returned to the nearby woods near Wisp Ski Resort in Garrett County with two other bears
It's unclear exactly how the jar got stuck on its head, but the bear appeared to be fine.
