UPDATE: Teen critically injured in shooting near Rangeland Elementary

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews responded a shooting in southeast Louisville, near Rangeland Elementary Monday afternoon.
Metrosafe confirms, the call came just after 5:00 p.m. of a shooting in the 5800 block of Russett Place.
Once on scene, crews found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to LMPD.
Police say that teen was transported to University Hospital with critcal injuries.
LMPD is investigating, there are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
