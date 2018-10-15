Police search for home invasion suspects

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are trying to figure who broke into a home in the middle of the day in the Russell neighborhood. The home invasion took a bizarre turn when one the victims ended being taken into custody.
Louisville Metro police said officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of West Chestnut on report of an active home invasion. When officers got there, one of the victims was on the roof of the residence. After securing the scene, utilizing SWAT, HNT (hostage negotiating team), the Air unit and patrol officers, all four victims were safely accounted for and led to safety.
Police say the victim on the roof was taken into custody by the Louisville Metro Corrections for violations of the home incarceration program. LMDC was not able to provide further details at this time.
Chandra Berry says she knows the victims and said they were held by gunpoint.
"Some people came in with guns and held a gun to their head at gunpoint," Berry said. "That is the information that we got. Then after that, we wanted to make sure that they were safe they did contact us stating that they was."
A man who lives next door to the house said he rushed home after he heard about the home invasion.
"I seen the SWAT guy laying on the ground with his scope pointed towards the apartment," neighbor Darryl Dillard said. "Then they sent a couple of robots in and blew the door off and then they sent the dog."
Shortly before police arrived, the suspect or suspects fled the scene.
If you have any information, call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
