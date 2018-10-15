Police seeking suspect in Shively bank robbery

SHIVELY, KY (WAVE) - Authorities are looking for a man wanted in a weekend bank robbery.
The robbery happened around 10:45 a.m. October 13 at the US Bank located at 4021 Dixie Highway in Shively.
According to Shively police, the man entered the bank and handed a handwritten note to the teller demanding cash. The man left on foot after getting the cash. Police said no weapon was displayed during the robbery.
The man wanted is approximately 5'10" tall and has a medium build. He wearing a black toboggan style hat and a light tan jacket with pockets on the upper chest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shively police at 502-448-6181 or the department's anonymous tip like at 502-930-2SPD (2773).
