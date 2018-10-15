Rain doesn’t stop Louisville Ironman competitors

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lined up on a dock with his stomach on edge, this is the moment Witold Lipski has been envisioning for months.
“Every morning, I wake up and I think about my fitness,” Lipski said. “Some people call it an obsession.”
Sunday, he and around 3000 others confronted the 2018 Louisville Ironman.
“It is a bunch of really crazy people,” Lipski said.
A bunch of people that got dual usage out of their wet suits, staying warm while waiting in the cold rain, but spectators and athletes alike said it didn’t bother them.
Katie Slanker had been doing a 30-week training program, but a meniscus tear sidelined her from race, as she watched on crutches.
“You train in good weather, you train in bad weather, and you’re not going to show up after 30 weeks of training and not do it because it’s raining,” Slanker said.
That was the case for competitors from 35 countries and 45 states as they dove into the Ohio River.
Setting off on a multi-mile long swim, 122-mile bike ride and a marathon run.
Participants said staying warm and stable on their bikes are going to be the biggest issues in the rain.
“Well, you do have to slow down and make sure you keep the rubber down,” Lipski said.
Weather conditions also caused officials to shorten the swim- which some said could be disappointing, but was a smart move.
“There’s going to be people disappointed, but it’s more important to keep athletes safe,” Slanker said.
Safety that becomes critical as athletes push their bodies to the limit.
