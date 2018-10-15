Report: Voter records from Kentucky, other states up for sale on dark web

(WAVE) - Voter data from 19 states, including Kentucky, is on sale online right now, according to a report.
ZDNet.com reported Monday that two research firms flagged the ad on the dark web.
Those firms reviewed some of the records “and determined the data to be valid with a ‘high degree of confidence,’” ZDNet.com reported.
The data includes full names, addresses, voting histories and other voting-related details, ZDNet.com reported. There was no mention of whether Social Security numbers were hacked.
Some states, ZDNet.com noted, make such data available to download for free.
The ad offers Kentucky voter data for $2,000. The state whose data is the most expensive is Wisconsin, at $12,500. Data is available for 14 million voters in Texas alone.
The total price tag for the data from all 19 states is more than $42,000.
Kentucky Secretary of State Allison Lundergan Grimes issued a statement about it Monday:
Today, I was informed that the 2018 Kentucky statewide voter list, along with the lists of other states, is being sold on the dark Web. I am working with our election integrity partners, including the Department of Homeland Security, to investigate the matter.
The revelation that this data is being peddled on the dark Web and could potentially fall into the hands of bad actors greatly concerns me and should every Kentuckian.
Let me be clear: as the Commonwealth’s chief election official, protecting our elections and Kentucky voters' data remains my highest priority. It is why I have repeatedly called for more oversight over the State Board of Elections, not less.
At this time, I have no reason to believe Kentucky’s voter registration system has been compromised. This incident, however, underscores the serious need to ensure our staff are not releasing information in the public domain which weaken Kentucky’s cybersecurity efforts and that the Board must move quickly to put in place new defenses under our Help America Vote Act plan.
