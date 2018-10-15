Study, police data paint grim picture of Kentucky domestic violence homicides

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Domestic violence turned deadly this weekend in the Bashford Manor neighborhood.
Dozens of family members showed up to the 2100 block of Goldsmith Lane on Sunday.
They told WAVE 3 News that an angry ex-boyfriend, Jeremy Logsdon, broke into the house of Tiffany Tomerlin, 36, cut the alarm system and waited for her to get home.
They said she was on the phone with her mother when he put the gun to her head, shot her, then killed himself.
It was a terrifying situation of domestic violence -- a problem the Center for Women and Families said resulted in 40,000 police runs over the last year in Jefferson County alone, with seven or eight homicides annually.
“To have seven or eight homicides, even to have 15 homicides, is pretty amazing that that’s all that’ll come out of that,” Marguerite Thomas, the VP of Programs at the Center for Women and Families, said.
A study recently published by the Violence Policy Center, a Washington, D.C-based nonprofit organization, stated that Kentucky ranks ninth when it comes to men killing women in the United States.
That information was according to FBI data, which stated 38 Kentucky women were killed by men in 2016; the average age of the victims was just 38 years old.
The Violence Policy Center study stated all of the Kentucky women were killed by men they knew, most after an argument.
Center leaders said 27,000 domestic violence protective orders were filed in Jefferson County over the last year, and 26,000 of those people contacted them for help.
“Almost 26,000 contacted the shelter in some capacity,” Thomas said. “We’re a 29-bed facility. So, you can only extrapolate how many people we couldn’t serve by keeping them safe in shelter.”
Center employees said they do have a 24-7 crisis line, and can help drop-ins anytime, but there is a big need for more resources.
LMPD has not confirmed some of the information provided by family yet, but investigators said they are not actively looking for a suspect.
