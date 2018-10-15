28 teams compete in Special Olympics flag football tourney

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The rainy, cold weather didn’t stop the Special Olympics flag football tournament.
More than 310 athletes on 28 teams took to the muddy field on Sunday at St. Xavier High School for the Louisville Regional Flag Football Tournament.
Teams competed for regional titles in seven divisions. Games began at 10 a.m. and ran consistently until 4 p.m.
Seven of the 28 teams were from Louisville. There others were from all around Kentucky, including Bowling Green, Frankfort, Lexington, Northern Kentucky, Madison County, Meade County, Muhlenberg County, Russellville and Winchester.
Flag football is one of the most popular Special Olympics sports, and it’s pretty competitive. It was added to the Special Olympics Kentucky sports program in 2009 as an exhibition sport, and as a medal-awarding sport in 2010.
Sunday’s tournament was the second of three regional tournaments that Special Olympics Kentucky will hold this flag football season.
“We have three regional tournaments, and then we’ll have a state tournament the second weekend of November in which we’ll host all 30 flag football teams from across the state,” Special Olympics Kentucky Team Sports and Coach Education Program Director Hunter Brislin said.
The team that wins Gold has a chance to compete at the national level.
The Special Olympics offers 15 different sports year-round for training and competition in local, area, state and national programs.
The next regional tournament is in Danville on October 21st.
Special Olympics Kentucky began in Louisville as a one-day event in 1970. It has since expanded to serve more than 8,300 athletes statewide every year.
If you’re interested in enrolling a child in the Special Olympics, you can reach them at their state office in Kentucky or online at www.soky.org.
