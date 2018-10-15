White Cane Day observed Monday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - October 15th has been set aside as a day of national observance in the United States and all over the world to celebrate the achievements of people who are blind or visually impaired. It is a day to also call attention to the white cane, a tool of mobility and staff of independence.
The first White Cane Ordinance was passed in December 1930 in Peoria, Illinois, granting blind pedestrians protections and the right-of-way while carrying a white cane.
“Since then every state has a white cane law,” Sara Blount, a Blind Rehabilitation Outpatient Specialist from the VA explained.
A totally or partially blind pedestrian who is carrying a predominately white cane or using a guide dog, shall have the right-of-way.
“This law gives them protection so that when they’re crossing even if they’re not right on the cross walk, even if the sign’s not on, they can feel safe crossing that street,” Blount said.
On October 6, 1964, a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress was signed into law authorizing President Lyndon B. Johnson to proclaim October 15 each year White Cane Safety Day. In 2011, White Cane Safety Day was also named Blind Americans Equality Day by President Barack Obama.
“Be aware of the white cane,” said Ferdinand Risco Jr. of Transit Authority of River City.
Risco says it is one of the many tasks TARC drivers are responsible for daily.
“We teach our operators to be mindful and watch out for white canes and service animals and we would ask the rest of the driving population and riding population to do the same,” Risco said.
Donald Walker served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era. He made it home from the war healthy, but lost his vision later in life from neo-vascular glaucoma. Walker received training at the Hines VA Blind Rehabilitation Center, where he received comprehensive blind rehabilitation.
“White Cane Day just brings to mind how important it is that people are respected,” Walker said. “We’re members of society like everyone else.”
Disease took Donald Walker’s sight, but he says his cane gave him back his independence and gave him hope.
“It could have changed my life dramatically,” Walker said. “It could have been a Shakespearean tragedy in fact. The person with the white cane is trying very hard to listen to and feel all of the different elements around them.”
“Every pedestrian is important but especially when you see that white cane you’ve got to be aware,” Blount said.
“Maybe watch a little more carefully for someone with a white cane,” Walker said.
Below are a list of resources and places of service in WAVE Country for the blind and visually impaired:
Visually Impaired Preschool Service
1906 Goldsmith Ln, Louisville, KY 40218
(888)636-8477
KY Office for the Blind
8412 Westport Rd, Louisville, KY 40242
502-429-4460
KY School for the Blind
1867 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206
502-897-1583
American Printing House for the Blind
1839 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206
502-895-2405
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.