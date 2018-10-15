Woman, ex-boyfriend identified following murder-suicide on Goldsmith Lane

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The two people who died in a murder-suicide over the weekend were identified Monday.
Jeffery Logsdon, 41, and Tiffany Tomerlin, 36, were found dead of gunshot wounds in a home on Goldsmith Lane on Sunday.
Family members said Sunday that the crime was a result of an abusive relationship.
Tomerlin’s family said she recently broke up with Logsdon after a long, abusive relationship. About a week ago, family members finally got Logsdon out of the house, only to have him break back in, cut the alarm system and wait for the woman to get home.
They said she was on the phone with her mother Sunday when he put the gun to her head.
This story will be updated.
