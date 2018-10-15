WWII veteran searching for beloved pins, cap

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A veteran, whose military duty was to ensure information got to its correct destination, is now hoping you can help a beloved item find its way back to him.
“My duty was to send and receive messages, receive the messages and send them on to their destination,” explained WWII veteran Warren Knight.
Knight was in the U.S. Military during World War II as a radio operator.
To this day he is still sending messages. His most recent assignment, sending a letter to the editor of a local paper when he lost his cap sometime around the Honor Flight. He is is hoping this will help him get it back.
“I opened the paper yesterday [Sunday] morning and there it was, the first one,” Knight explained. “I really wasn’t sure if they were gonna use it because it’s more of a want ad like a commercial.”
As the interview continued, the cap wasn’t the focal point of Warren’s concern, but it was the pins on the cap.
“It was sad that I had lost those pins, of course now Larry is going to bring me another Honor Flight, but he cant replace the Pearl Harbor,” Knight said.
The Pearl Harbor pin seems to be the most valuable of them all.
“My granddaughter and she and her newlywed husband came from their honeymoon they were in Hawaii and visited the pearl harbor site there and she brought me a pin and that was on the cap,” said Knight.
Warren didn’t think the newspaper would publish the letter, let alone that it get so much public attention.
“She pasted it on ‘facepage’, [Facebook] and they are working on, she said on ‘facepage’ they would be searching and seeing what they can come up with,” explained Knight.
Warren is grateful that the Honor Flight staff is going to help him replace what they can, but is still looking for his Pearl Harbor pin.
