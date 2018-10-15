Wyatt Williams; Prosecutors introduce new evidence in murder case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of firing a gunshot that killed a 7-year-old boy was in court Monday.
Wyatt Williams was playing a game of dice when he pulled out a gun and fired it in May of last year, investigators said.
One of the shots went through the window of a nearby home, where Dequante Hobbs was eating a piece of cake. The bullet struck Hobbs and he died a short time later.
Monday, it was revealed that new evidence was filed in the case by the Commonwealth Attorney’s office. The specifics of that evidence were not released to the public.
DNA testing is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Williams' murder trial is scheduled to begin in January.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.