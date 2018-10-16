Angry Facebook users keep confusing Portland, MI, with Portland, OR

PORTLAND, MI (WXMI/CNN) – There are cities named “Portland” in Maine, Oregon, Texas and Kentucky, just to name a few.
A small Michigan town of the same name is taking action to stop the confusion, after officials started getting hateful Facebook messages directed at another Portland on the West Coast.
The City of Portland in Ionia County, MI, is a small, quiet town where not a lot happens.
“Our last homicide was in 2012, and we've only ever had two homicides in this entire city in the history of Portland since 1869,” said Chief Star Thomas of the Portland Police Department.
Crime rates are low, and the city is often associated with a tornado that hit in 2015, but messages coming into the police department’s Facebook page paint a different picture.
Thomas read one message: "’You should be embarrassed for what you let happen to the citizens of your city when Antifa was blocking traffic and harassing drivers.’"
Thomas read another message: "’A department unsurprisingly, but still disturbingly, giving material support to Nazis by selectively protecting bigots and refusing to help justify counter-protesters. Left coast is a … [expletive] distraction from the very real bigotry found here, just like across the nation since its foundation.’"
The Facebook page is often contacted by resident trying to reach police in Portland, OR.
"When someone is passionate about an issue, who's sitting over there, and they type in 'Portland Police,' it’s just what comes up," said Tutt Gorman, the Portland city manager.
People are mistakenly contacting the city so frequently that Gorman took to Facebook last week to post a public service announcement.
"We've been accustomed to receiving, you know, steady complaints that are directed at the Oregon Police Department, but it was early last week that it clearly spiked,” Gorman said. “There was something going on clearly in the city of Portland, Oregon. And so, that being said, it became such that it was necessary to point out or make a statement to clarify that these had nothing to do with our local department. It certainly doesn’t reflect our set of values and certainly not our residents, either."
City officials say it’s hard to avoid the often hurtful messages, especially the one-star ratings that typically follow.
"Recently we've been told we shouldn't exist. There's no reason for our existence. Why are we even here?” Thomas said. “And then there are some messages that have been taken down or removed just because of the vulgarity."
Despite many efforts to make it more clear that the department is in Michigan, they’re still getting messages every day.
Copyright 2018 WXMI via CNN. All rights reserved.