3 arrested on human trafficking charges in Green County

GREEN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A human trafficking investigation led to three arrests in Green County.
Kentucky State Police charged Jonathan Riggs, Laura Underwood and Jackie Underwood of Greensburg with rape or complicity to rape, human trafficking and unlawful transaction with a minor.
Jackie and Laura Underwood were arrested in Greensburg, and both charged with 20 counts of complicity to rape, among their other charges.
All three were booked in the Taylor County Detention Center.
