Bellarmine tips off season with Morning Madness

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was "Morning Madness" at Bellarmine University on Monday. The first official day of practice for the Knights.
"I was really pleased," Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said. "We were scheduled to have a 5:15 a.m. stretch and we started at 5:02, that's indicative of this team and their drive. That starts within. If that's coming from the coaches, if that's comes from us, I think it's not genuine. I think when it comes from the players and it's player driven, then I think it's very genuine. Those are the greatest goals that we set are the one's that come from within the organization."
The Knights were 29-3 in 2017-18, but their season ended in the second round of the NCAA Midwest Regional, a one point loss to Findlay.
"This teams identity was born last year in the regional semifinal loss to Findlay at Ferris State and they've never stopped one second," Davenport said. "It's 6 o'clock on June 28, or it's 6 o'clock in the morning on July 18 and you're in there in the weight room, or you're getting shots up. When you start a 7 o'clock lift for five straight weeks since August 23, and you start those lifts never later than 6:40 in the morning, that identity comes from that locker room."
The Knights return All-American Adam Eberhard and plenty of experience from that GLVC Championship team.
The Division II Bulletin ranked them #1 in it's preseason poll.
"I think preseason rankings are silly," Knights senior Tyler Jenkins said. "If we were always measured by what has happened in the past, now wouldn't matter and neither would the future."
Bellarmine opens exhibition play on Sunday, October 28, against UofL in the KFC Yum! Center. The Knights regular season opener is November 9 at Saginaw Valley State.
