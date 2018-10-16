Children taught gun safety in Beecher Terrace

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Less than one week after a four-year-old found a loaded gun and shot himself in the face in Beecher Terrace, neighbors were taught the importance of gun safety.
“This is going to happen again,” said ‘Little Hands Little Feet Gun Safety’ founder & President Luther Brown. "It’s not something we can say is going to stop. There are too many guns in our community and there are too many guns that are fully loaded and unlocked that are stored in a home where children can play and roam.”
Monday night, Brown took his program on the road to Beecher Terrace. It’s the same complex where police say a boy found a loaded gun under a mattress October 10th and shot himself. Luckily, he was only grazed by the bullet and is already out of the hospital.
Police charged 23-year-old Corey Toogood with receiving a stolen firearm. LMPD says he admitted to hiding the gun under the mattress. The gun came back stolen from Campbellsville, Kentucky. Toogood told police he bought it off a stranger.
Brown says education is key to preventing similar incidents- for both parents and children.
“We have to start yesterday in talking and teaching these kids the importance of why,” said Brown. “Stop, don’t touch, back away from the gun and tell an adult.”
Children at the event were given coloring books about gun safety and Brown was handing out free gun locks for parents.
Brown started his gun safety efforts after his eight-year-old grandson was killed in an accidental shooting.
“What happens is we get reactive when a situation happens,” Brown explained. “I’m being proactive.”
