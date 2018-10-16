Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport cheapest in region

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville travelers might be more inclined to drive an hour or so to catch their next flight.
Flights originating from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport are the lowest in the region, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Second-quarter data out Tuesday says CVG’s average round-trip fare is $314. Airport officials said the average fare there was an astounding $554 just four years ago.
CVG’s average fare price is ranked No. 82 in America, and is 10 percent below the national average. Other regional airports are listed below:
+ Indianapolis (IND) – average fare $342
+ Columbus (CMH) – average fare $358
+ Nashville (BNA) - average fare $366
+ Louisville (SDF) – average fare $401
+ Lexington (LEX) – average fare $424
+ Dayton (DAY) – average fare $431
