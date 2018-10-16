Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport cheapest in region

SDF checks in at No. 5

Fares from CVG are the lowest in the region, according to DOT data out Tuesday.
By John P. Wise | October 16, 2018 at 1:09 PM EST - Updated October 16 at 1:09 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville travelers might be more inclined to drive an hour or so to catch their next flight.

Flights originating from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport are the lowest in the region, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Second-quarter data out Tuesday says CVG’s average round-trip fare is $314. Airport officials said the average fare there was an astounding $554 just four years ago.

CVG’s average fare price is ranked No. 82 in America, and is 10 percent below the national average. Other regional airports are listed below:

+ Indianapolis (IND) – average fare $342

+ Columbus (CMH) – average fare $358

+ Nashville (BNA) - average fare $366

+ Louisville (SDF) – average fare $401

+ Lexington (LEX) – average fare $424

+ Dayton (DAY) – average fare $431

