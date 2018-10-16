Davies leads after day one of Senior LPGA Championship

“It’s fantastic. The LPGA got this Senior LPGA Championship going before the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, but to have both of those it’s really just a celebration of the women who paved the way for the LPGA. We had the founders, and now my generation is really kind of the builders upon that founding platform. It’s a lot of fun, we enjoy being out here, seeing each other, competing again and we still get butterflies. It’s a great thrill and we’re very grateful to French Lick for putting this on and to the LPGA for stepping up for senior women’s golf.”