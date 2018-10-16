Fifth Third survivor shot 12 times shares recovery update

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Whitney Austin, the Fifth Third Bank executive shot 12 times in a deadly attack at the bank’s headquarters in downtown Cincinnati in September is sharing her recovery journey.
Austin posted an update on her health on her Whitney Strong Foundation Twitter page.
She shared a picture of her arm from an incision on Sept. 19 compared to what it looked like Monday night. Austin says her trauma doctor at University of Cincinnati Medical Center said that she is healing ‘so well.’
Austin started the Whitney Strong Foundation that is “dedicated to reducing gun violence by promoting, advocating and supporting responsible gun ownership,” according to the Twitter account.
Gunman Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29, opened fire in the building’s lobby and managed to fire 35 rounds before Cincinnati police responded within minutes and fatally shot him.
Perez killed two contractors and a bank employee, Pruthvi Raj Kandepi, 25, Richard Newcomer, 64, and Luis Felipe Calderón, 48.
He also wounded two bank employees, including Whitney and Brian Sarver.
