Firms cite law in Missouri boat accident, seek mediation

FILE - In this July 23, 2018, file photo, a duck boat that sank during a thunderstorm on July 19, killing 17 people on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised from the bottom of the lake. A company facing multiple lawsuits over the summer tourist boat accident in Missouri has invoked an 1851 law that allows vessel owners to try to limit their legal damages as it also seeks settlement negotiations with victims' family members. Attorneys for Ripley Entertainment Inc., based in Orlando, Fla., cited an old federal law in a filing Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in federal court in western Missouri. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File) (Nathan Papes)