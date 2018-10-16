The first thing you should do with a winning lotto ticket? Sign it

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Another set of huge Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are in the works. So what should you do if you’re lucky enough to win?
According to one Kentucky lottery official, the first thing you should do is sign the ticket. Then, he says you should keep your mouth shut.
Chip Polston, with the Kentucky Lottery Corporation, sat down this week for the Rob Williams Anytime podcast. Among other things, he says you should come up with a plan. You can hear all of his tips below:
With the Mega Millions jackpot nearing a billion dollars, the chance of getting scammed is also increasing. To avoid scammers, remember that the Kentucky Lottery or any other lottery will never call you or email to say that you have won a grand prize.
