Forecast: Chilly, drier weather through midweek

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The clouds have been stubborn overnight, continuing to stream in from the southwest.
Despite that, temperatures still fell into the mid-30s to low 40s this morning. Clouds are expected to stick around for most of the day, especially in the southern parts of WAVE Country. These clouds will moderate temperatures through the day, limiting highs to the 50s. The clouds are expected to remain thinner across southern Indiana so there’s where temperatures will rise more quickly and a bit more sunshine will peak through.
Tonight, we drop back into the upper 30s and low 40s under partly cloudy skies.
High pressure begins its return tomorrow and with it comes clear skies and cooler temperatures. More widespread frost is expected early Thursday morning. A cold front brings back rain chances Friday into early Saturday.
FORECAST:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Cool. HIGH: 57°
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. LOW: 43°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. HIGH: 60°
IN THE APP >> DOWNLOAD NOW:
- Hour-by-hour forecast
- Traffic Map: Updated incidents and delays
- WEATHER BLOG: Several chances for frost
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.