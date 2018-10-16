Fort Campbell soldier shot, killed on post

FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WAVE) - The Army and FBI are investigating after a soldier was shot and killed in an off-duty incident on post Sunday night.
A release from Fort Campbell confirmed the call came in shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday of a shooting in on-post housing. A soldier was killed and a spouse was taken into custody.
On Tuesday, officials identified the soldier killed as Sergeant Brittney Silvers of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division.
Silvers was posthumously promoted to Sergeant and given the Army Commendation Medal.
“101st Combat Aviation Brigade has lost an incredibly valued member of the Destiny team. We continue to pray for her family and friends during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. Cayton Johnson, commander, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (Rear), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “We request that everyone respect the privacy of her family as they grieve this tragic loss."
Silvers' awards included the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and several others.
