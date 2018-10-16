Generation WOW event aspires to inspire future female leaders

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - 200 women and 400 girls from 22 local high schools gathered at the Ali Center on Monday. to experience art, music and thought provoking speakers.
The Ali Center partnered with Generation WOW, a leadership and mentoring program.
According to a release from the program, just one in five girls believes she has the qualities to be a good leader.
Generation WOW hopes to empower teenage girls by creating opportunities that help build future leaders by connecting them to the leaders of today.
WAVE 3 News' own Dawne Gee was one of the city leaders who mentored at the program.
