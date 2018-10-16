LouCity’s Lancaster wins USL Golden Boot

TAMPA (October 15, 2018) – The United Soccer League announced on Monday its first official awards for 2018 after a record-setting season that saw the league’s single-season goalscoring and assists records both surpassed, with Louisville City FC’s Cameron Lancaster claiming the 2018 USL Golden Boot and FC Cincinnati’s Emmanuel Ledesma being named the 2018 USL Assists Champion after their outstanding campaigns.
FC Cincinnati’s Evan Newton was also honored as the winner of the 2018 USL Golden Glove as the veteran shot-stopper ended the regular season with the lowest goals-against average of qualifying goalkeepers for the award.
The scorer of the game-winning goal in Louisville’s 2017 USL Cup triumph, Lancaster had a superlative 2018 campaign that saw him record 25 goals in the regular season at a scoring rate of a goal every 80.8 minutes.
Lancaster’s 25 goals surpassed the USL single-season record held by former Louisville teammate Matt Fondy of 22 goals in the 2015 season and placed the English forward five goals clear of Orange County SC’s Thomas Enevoldsen and North Carolina FC’s Daniel Rios in the race for this season’s Golden Boot.
The 2018 USL Golden Boot, Golden Glove and Assists Champion are the opening three awards that will be presented by the league this year. The USL’s Most Valuable Player, Young Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Defender of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year and USL All-League Teams will be announced in November.
Official release from United Soccer League.