Police: Man climbs of roof, claims armed men broke into home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who police said made his way to the roof of a home after he claimed two armed men broke-in was taken into custody.
According to an arrest report, Raphael Johnson, 27, called police after the men broke into the back door of a home in the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street around 11:35 a.m. Monday where he was on home incarceration.
LMPD said when officers got to the home Johnson was on the roof.
Officers utilized SWAT, hostage negotiating team, AIR and patrol to secure the scene.
Three women who were inside the home exited the back door and met officers.
Officers executed a search warrant at the home. No suspects were found but police said two large bags of marijuana, a baggie of suspected heroin, scales and baggies were in plain view. An AR-15 was found under a bed. Police also found a loaded AR-15 magazine, a holster, an empty AR 15 magazine and .22 caliber ammunition in a closet.
Johnson was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
LMDC officials said Johnson had been court ordered HIP in June 2018.
