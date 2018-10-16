Mom says story about forcing son out into near-freezing weather in underwear is ‘not true’

SPRINGFIELD TWP., OH (FOX19) - A suburban Cincinnati woman is accused of forcing her young son to remove all his clothes, leave her apartment wearing only his underwear and locking him out in near freeing temperatures, but she says that’s not the case.
Kecia Holland, 33, held a knife in her hand yelling at her 14-year-old son to get away from her Springfield Township residence on Roosevelt Avenue about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, police wrote in an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
The temperature at the time was 36 degrees, they said.
Holland says she was the one who called 911 on her son after asking him to leave her home. She says her son is a gang member and threatened her and her 6-year-old son so she asked him to leave.
The mother “locked her residence and fled in her vehicle, leaving her son outside only in underwear," police wrote. "(Holland) told police that she wasn’t returning for her son and advised us to call 241-Kids.”
She says once her son was outside, he began kicking her back door to the point to jamming it shut. She says that’s when she went outside with a knife to pry the door back open.
Holland said she noticed her vehicle was running and was afraid her son, who she says has a history of running away, was going to steal her car so she loaded up her younger son and left. She said her 14-year-old son had threatened to come back with his gang-member friends and she was scared.
She says she called 911 to ask them for help with her son she says was acting out of control but claims she was told by Springfield Township police that they were ‘tired of her calls’ and were going to cite her for child endangerment.
Just over 24 hours later, police took Holland into custody during a traffic stop on Hamilton Avenue near Interstate 275, court records show.
She cited with driving under a suspended license and improperly displaying a license plate, according to her the ticket.
Holland was arrested on a charge of charge of endangering children and was booked Sunday morning into the Hamilton County Jail.
She was released Monday after $500 of her $5,000 bond was posted, court records show.
Holland says she has called Springfield Township police multiple times over the last year due to problems with her son but has received no help. She says every time her son is scheduled to appear in court he runs away. She also says he refused to attend therapy.
Springfield Township police confirm eight runs to the home, mostly for runaway situations.
Holland claims the only department that was willing to help her was Colerain Township. Holland says they helped her get her son away from a man she calls a ‘pervert’ who was taking advantage of him at night while he was sneaking out of his home.
Holland says that she loves her son but she is struggling to figure out what she should do about his behavior because she feels like she’s exhausted all of her options and is receiving no help from police.
She says she’s frequently had to miss work to take care of her son’s legal troubles and and those that he’s caused her and she is now on probation at her job.
Holland says she moved to Franklin Township Monday in hopes of getting her son away from the violence he’s around in Springfield Township. She says she also hopes the move will put her near a police department that can help her when her son acts out.
The 14-year-old did not show up in court Tuesday afternoon for a delinquency hearing. Holland says the narrative that she’s a ‘crazy mom’ who forces her son to stand outside in his underwear in freezing weather while she wields a knife is not only untrue but is harming her reputation and her livelihood.
Holland says she still has custody of both of her children. She says they have never been taken from her, something she says she’s sure would happen if she was the type of mother who would cruelly throw her son out of her home without cause.
The case goes to a grand jury for possible indictment Oct. 29.
