Olympian Tyson Gay reacts to verdict in daughter’s murder case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A jury found four men guilty in the shooting death of Olympian Tyson Gay’s teenage daughter -- Trinity.
Trinity was caught in the crossfire of a shootout in the parking lot of a restaurant in downtown Lexington on Oct. 16, 2016. She was 15 when she died.
LEX18 reported that jurors deliberated for about five hours on Monday. They found Chazerae Taylor guilty of wanton murder, along with four counts of wanton endangerment.
Prosecutors argued Taylor started the shootout by firing the first shot. His defense attorney said he was just trying to “clear the area.”
Exactly two years to the day after Trinity was killed, jurors recommended Taylor receive a 20-year prison sentence. Jurors suggested he serve 20 years in prison for the murder conviction, and two years for each wanton endangerment charge -- but those sentences will run concurrently, meaning he faces 20 years in jail.
The three other men who fired shots that night were found guilty of at least one count of wanton endangerment, but the jurors did not see them as equally responsible.
D’Vonta Middlebrooks was found guilty of one count of wanton endangerment. Because jurors believe he is a persistent felony offender, they suggested a 15 year prison sentence.
D’Markeo Taylor was also found guilty of one count of wanton endangerment and faces 15 months in prison.
The man who jurors gave the lightest sentence to, Lamonte Williams, was actually found guilty of five counts of wanton endangerment. Jurors suggested sentencing him to one year for each count, but those sentences will run concurrently, meaning he only faces a year in jail.
Tyson Gay said he’s thankful some justice has been served.
“It was pretty stressful, but I’m just glad it is over," he said. I’"m just proud that my daughter got some justice and I hope that anyone else who loses a child to senseless violence, I hope they get justice also."
The sentences suggested Tuesday by the jury must be made official by a judge. Each man’s attorney is arguing for lighter sentences. Sentencing will happen Nov. 29 at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.