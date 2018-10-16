Pond in Chickasaw Park to be restored thanks to grant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A grant from the Great Urban Parks Campaign will bring new life to an Olmsted Park in west Louisville.
Chickasaw Park was established in the 1920s. Sandwiched between Southwestern Parkway and the Ohio River, the scenic park has a pond that has served the community for decades.
The pond has not been kept up, though.
Now, a $195,000 grant will help restore the pond to its glory days.
“I remember going fishing -- that’s where I learned to fish in that very pond," Vincent James, Louisville’s Chief of Community Building, said. "My father took me there when I was 6-years-old and I’ll never forget the times that we spent there. But what’s exciting is that now kids from all over our community will have an opportunity to have that experience that I had.”
The Great Urban Parks Campaign focuses on the environment in underserved communities, working to increase public access to recreational opportunities and nature.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.