Popular retailer announces job fair for seasonal help

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Best Buy is hiring thousands of people around the country as it ramps up for the holiday season.
The popular consumer electronics retailer has announced a job fair at each of its stores for seasonal positions.
The hiring blitz will take place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all three Louisville-area locations, and at the Best Buy store in Clarksville.
Jobs will be available in sales, customer service, merchandising, inventory and more. Interviews will take place the same day, so applicants are encouraged to take several copies of their resumes to the job fair.
