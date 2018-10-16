UofL TE Kemari Averett suspended

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - University of Louisville tight end Kemari Averett has been suspended from the football team.
“Kemari Averett has been suspended immediately from all football activities per further investigation,” head coach Bobby Petrino said in a statement distributed to local media Tuesday morning. “He will not have access to our facility or be involved in any team activities during this suspension."
According to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections website, Averett was booked into the jail at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday on charges of assault, domestic violence and wanton endangerment. He was initially ordered to be held on $10,000 bond and his arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday morning.
“We work hard every day to develop a culture of accountability that everyone in our program must live up to,” Petrino said. “Any conduct that does not meet these expectations will not be tolerated within the Louisville football program.”
Averett, a sophomore from Atlanta, has eight catches this season for the Cards (2-5, 0-4 ACC) for 65 yards and two touchdowns. Losers of four straight games, the Cards are off this week.
“I fully support Coach Petrino in his decision to immediately suspend Kemari Averett, per further investigation,” Vice-President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said in the statement. “We have high expectations for all of our student-athletes and inappropriate conduct will absolutely not be tolerated. “
