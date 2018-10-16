Walter ‘Dee’ Huddleston, former Kentucky senator, dead at age 92

A native of Burkesville, Huddleston, a Democrat, served two terms from 1973 to 1985 as a U.S. Senator after John Sherman Cooper retired. In a close race, Huddleston defeated Republican Louie B. Nunn by a 3% margin. In 1978, he easily won re-election over Louie R. Guenthner, Jr., a former Republican state representative.