Amazon to fund breakfast program at Charlestown High

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - Charlestown High School has become one of just 100 schools in America to receive a grant from Amazon, encouraging students to eat a healthy breakfast.
The grant will go towards providing breakfast food for students before the school day begins. It’s part of Amazon’s Rise & Smile initiative, celebrated at the southern Indiana school on Wednesday with a “Breakfast Bonanza,” in partnership with No Kid Hungry. During the event, students were provided breakfast food and encouraged to participate in games and a cooking competition.
The breakfast funding will hopefully allows students to perform better in school.
“There’s research that shows when eating a healthy breakfast you’re more focused, you’re more alert, you perform better in the classroom,” Chuck Cummings with the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Jeffersonville said.
Over three million breakfast items are being provided to 29,000 students across the country through the project.
19 similar events have taken, or will take, place across the country through Amazon.
