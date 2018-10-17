Crack kits ordinance moves closer to becoming law

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council’s Public Safety Committee took action Wednesday after a WAVE 3 News undercover investigation found crack kits being sold at local convenience stores.
The kits are brown paper bags with a small glass pipe, a copper scrubber that serves as a filter, and sometimes a lighter too, prepackaged and ready to go.
That investigation led to two proposed changes.
Currently, city laws make it easy for anyone to walk into a store and buy a crack kit.
ABC and LMPD officers gave council members a demonstration. They showed what the crack kits look like, and spoke about all the nicknames they’re given.
They said if anyone thinks these items are used for anything other than smoking crack or meth, they are kidding themselves.
The first amendment would make it illegal for ABC license holders -- stores selling alcohol -- to sell any drug paraphernalia. The second amendment would add drug paraphernalia to the Nuisance Ordinance.
One of those ABC officers who wants to see the change told the council it’s about fighting drugs and stopping people from profiting off the problem.
“This is an ongoing problem in our community,” the ABC officer told WAVE 3 News under the condition of anonymity. “It’s not just the west end, it’s not just east end, it’s not specific to one area of Metro Government. It’s Jefferson County, probably statewide, probably countrywide. Drug paraphernalia in licensed establishments is a problem.”
Another problem the officers described is that the stores selling crack kits also attract drug dealers looking for prey.
After WAVE 3 News' exclusive investigation first aired, Metro Council President David James drafted the ordinance.
It passed the Public Safety Committee unanimously and will go to the full council for a vote.
WAVE 3 News wanted to talk further to the city’s Codes and Regulations Director Robert Kirchdorfer, but he declined.
