Driver seriously injured after crashing into tree

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A driver was seriously injured after crashing into a tree in Floyd County.
The crash was reported in the 5600 block of Scottsville Road around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lafayette Twp. Fire Protection District spokesman Sgt. Ryan Houchen.
Houchen said the driver had to be extracted from the vehicle.
The driver was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
No other vehicles were involved.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Floyd County Sheriffs Department.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.