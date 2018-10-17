Exclusive: Son of slain shop owner speaks to WAVE 3 News

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The family of the Jeffersonville store clerk who was shot and killed is hoping that whomever knows something about who killed Praful Patel will come forward.
Patel, 49, was killed inside his store off Allison Lane on Thursday. He worked countless hours in the family-owned business.
Patel’s son, Shyam Patel, spoke to WAVE 3 News on Wednesday. Shyam Patel said he knew something wasn’t right on Thursday when his father didn’t come home.
The family’s Stop-N-Go store closes at 11 p.m.. His father usually would come home 10 or 15 minutes after that. When 11:30 p.m. rolled around, Shyam called his dad over and over again and got no answer. So, he went to the store.
“When I came here, this place was closed off,” Patel said. “I saw 10 or 15 cop cars. They were investigating so they didn’t let me go inside, and I kept asking is my dad alright? Why can’t I see through the windows or anything? I found out about a half an hour later, they told me.”
Patel said he wants to tell people about his father. His father was everything to him, his 16-year-old brother and mother.
“My father embodies every good quality a human should have,” Patel said. “He was honest, a hard worker, selfless, a family man.”
Patel is 23 years old, the same age his father was when he came to the United States from India.
“There was only one reason, it was to improve our family circumstances,” Patel said. “We were pretty poor in India, so he came here for us.”
It’s hard for Patel to be inside the store, which is why he has family there to support him. Many of them came from India.
“It still feels like (Paful Patel) still went into the back to fill up the cooler or something and be back out in five minutes or something,” Shyam Patel said.
The person who killed Patel may have only been in the store for a few minutes, but took away more than he will ever realize.
“They took a part of our soul,” Patel said. “The only thing that gives me and my mom strength is knowing that God will take better care of him than this earth ever did.”
Patel said his father has been robbed twice before at gunpoint. Out of safety for now, the store has adjusted its hours. Police are looking for a light-skinned man with a medium build and not quite 6 feet tall.
Police are asking the public for help. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 812-285-6535 or the anonymous tip line at 812-218-TIPS.
