Fischer, Leet square off in final forum before Nov. 6 mayoral election

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer and one of his challengers, Angela Leet, squared off in the WAVE 3 News Mayoral forum Tuesday night.
WFPL and the League of Women Voters also sponsored the event at Louisville Public Media’s studios in downtown Louisville.
Leet, the Republican Metro Councilwoman from District 7, threw the first and possibly her sharpest dagger in her opening remarks.
“We have the homelessness of San Francisco, the violence of Chicago, and we’re one employer away from being Detroit,” she said.
The candidates were asked about the local economy, homelessness, crime, eviction rates and racial profiling, among other topics, in the nearly hour-long forum.
Fischer appeared disinterested in landing body blows, choosing instead to maintain a calm demeanor and share notes on his office’s accomplishments.
The candidates disagreed on crime rates. Leet cited the city’s homicide record of 2016, but that only dates back to the city-county merger of 2000.
“Overall crime is down 5 percent, violent crime is down 9 percent and homicides are down 22 percent,” Fischer said.
Leet hit Fischer on his $109,000 tab at this year’s Kentucky Derby, an uproar about which the mayor hasn’t shared specifics. Fischer said the Derby presents a great opportunity to welcome out-of-town business leaders as part of his efforts to recruit new jobs to the city.
“A Derby ticket should be a reward, not an incentive,” Leet countered.
Leet took to Twitter a few hours before the forum to voice her objection to Fischer’s Derby bill:
Fischer was asked why every mayor in the city’s history has been a white male.
“Our administration has been extraordinarily progressive on inclusion and diversity,” he said. “I can tell you we are advancing people of color and we are advancing women in my administration all the time.”
“Explain to me why we have more than 42 percent unemployment of men of color in the west end,” Leet demanded.
At the last mayoral debate, the candidates were asked to say something positive about each other. Tuesday, they were asked what their opponent’s biggest shortcoming is.
Leet said Fischer is exaggerating when he talks about 73,000 new jobs, that those encompass a 15-county area.
“That’s not Jefferson County,” she said. “I’m gonna be the mayor of Louisville.”
She also said his oft-repeated boast of $13 billion in economic development includes a bridge project that has long been completed.
Fischer said he didn’t want to engage in mudslinging, insisting that voters are tired of such behavior from their elected officials. He said he wanted to focus on the positive.
“Our city is going through a tremendous Renaissance and a tremendous growth period,” he said.
