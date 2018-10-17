FORECAST: Sunny skies return; frost possible tonight

ALERTS: FROST ADVISORY for all of WAVE Country from 2 AM to 10 AM Thursday
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Slowly but surely the clouds are moving out of WAVE Country; those in south-central Kentucky will be the last to see their skies clear.
It's another chilly morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Some patchy frost is possible in southern Indiana this morning where skies have been clear longer and wind light.
A dry cold front slides through later this morning and into the afternoon. Since it's lacking moisture, it's impacts will be some extra afternoon clouds and gusty winds; winds could gust up to 20 mph.
Today's sunshine will warm us into the upper 50s and low 60s. Light winds, clear skies, and temperatures in the 30s will all work together to produce more widespread frost tonight; if the winds stay stronger overnight then the frost potential will be lower.
Thursday is another sunny and cool day with highs in the 50s.
A cold front approaches Friday morning, increasing clouds at first then bringing light rain for the afternoon and evening.
This all looks to clear out by Saturday leaving us with a drier but still chilly weekend.
FORECAST
TODAY: Decreasing AM Clouds; Cool; Breezy afternoon; HIGH: 62°
TONIGHT; Mostly clear; Frost; LOW: 38°
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny; Cool; HIGH: 58°
