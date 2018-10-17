JCPS holds first special meeting to discuss new police force

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the parameters of its new police force. This is the first of several meetings for the board to determine the exact role of a School Security Officer. The plan should be done before February 1, 2019. Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio says this is all moving quickly and they'll have at least some officers in schools next year.
Since School Security Officers are completely different from School Resource Officers, which will be eliminated completely. This plan will lay out what needs to be done with training, and will decide whether those officers will be armed.
The plan is also working out details like pay and benefits. Also, what other SSO programs look like and how it can be best rolled out in this district.
JCPS partnered with the Kentucky Center for School Safety to work on the program and analyze current security risks in schools. They found many security improvements have to wait until each school goes through renovations to implement the changes.
“It is not acceptable to me to wait for renovations for things like that, because some schools will not get renovated if that’s a safety issue that’s on this board to be courageous enough to decide where we’re going to get that money to make that happen,” said Board Chair, Diane Porter.
“We have very strong best practice protocols in our buildings however we need to ensure we have consistent implementation across our district of those protocols,” said Dr. Michael Raisor, JCPS Chief Operations Officer.
The board will continue partnerships with local law enforcement and run all plans by them to see what kind of input they have.
They want to hire retired officers for these SSO positions. But currently, retired officers couldn’t work for the school without risking their pensions.
Dr. Pollio pointed to the legislative agenda, approved Tuesday to be sent to the state, which calls for a change to these laws.
