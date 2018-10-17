Kentuckian walks away with $1 million, Mega Millions Jackpot jumps to $900 million

MADISONVILLE, KY (FOX19) - After Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, many may be waking up singing “I want to be a millionaire.”
One lucky Kentuckian doesn’t have to belt out the Travie McCoy and Bruno Mars tune because they are now, in fact, a millionaire.
The Kentucky Lottery announced that though no one won the jackpot, the $1 million ticket was sold in Madisonville, Kentucky.
Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at Wicks Well Market & Deli at 3605 Nebo Road.
The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, officials say.
The jackpot skyrocketed to $868 million, the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history, after Tuesday night’s drawing.
The winning numbers were: 3-45-49-61-69 with a Mega Ball of 9.
Tuesday appeared to be a very lucky day for Kentucky; lottery officials say a $10,000 ticket was also sold at a store in London.
The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.
