Man charged with stealing Torah from Jewish Hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been charged with taking a religious artifact from a downtown hospital worth thousands of dollars.
The burglary happened during the overnight hours of Oct. 14 at Jewish Hospital. Security officers reported that an unauthorized person had gained access to a part of the hospital and stolen a Torah valued at $30,000.
Just after Midnight Oct. 16, a man matching the description was stopped inside the hospital by security. By watching security video, a LMPD detective verified it was the man stopped the security officers, David James Macon, Jr., 27, of Louisville.
Macon's arrest report says he was wearing the same clothing at the time of his arrest that he was in the video.
Macon was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and burglary. He was also wanted on two bench warrants in connection with other cases.
