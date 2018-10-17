Man shot in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 100 block of South 40th Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.
Dispatchers said a man was shot in the arm and leg. The extent of his injuries has not been released.
No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
