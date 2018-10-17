Neighbor shoots, kills the man beating a woman and her daughter

“As you may have heard, there was a situation of domestic violence last night on Harvard Drive. The staff at River Chase are all very saddened for this incident and we appreciate our community for being understanding and supportive. Although we strive to maintain a safe, quiet, and crime free community, you never know when something could go wrong. Thus, we always ask our Residents to speak up and notify the Clarksville police, our courtesy police officer, or the office if there is ever a concern. Should you or someone you know be in a potentially violent domestic situation, you can also reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or www.thehotline.org .”