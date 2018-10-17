October 16, 2018

Expect a public archaeology dig, an artifact identification and processing activity, demonstrations of prehistoric Native American tools, a brickmaking activity, tours of archaeology sites and special historic house tours. There will also be a presentation on historic clothing (and its connection to archaeology) at 1:30 p.m. by Brian Cushing (Historic Locust Grove) and a presentation on “Kentucky Before Boone” by Gwynn Henderson (Kentucky Archaeological Survey) at 3:00 p.m.