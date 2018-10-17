October 16, 2018

Farnsley Moremen Landing
WAVE Country is invited to a free, family-friendly afternoon to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the opening of Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing on Sunday, October 21 from 1-5 p.m.
Expect a public archaeology dig, an artifact identification and processing activity, demonstrations of prehistoric Native American tools, a brickmaking activity, tours of archaeology sites and special historic house tours. There will also be a presentation on historic clothing (and its connection to archaeology) at 1:30 p.m. by Brian Cushing (Historic Locust Grove) and a presentation on “Kentucky Before Boone” by Gwynn Henderson (Kentucky Archaeological Survey) at 3:00 p.m.
Farnsley-Moremen Landing
Celebrates 25 Years
Archaeology Day Event
Sunday, 1-5pm
Norton Healthcare
Tara Mudd, a nurse practitioner specializing in heart care with Norton Heart & Vascular Institute, informs WAVE Country on the connection between diabetes and heart disease.
La Casita Center
La Casita Center is hosting the annual Circle of Solidarity fundraiser on October 19th at Frazier Hall at Bellarmine University from 6pm – 11:30pm.
This year’s event theme is “Celebrating the Caribbean; Honoring Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic.” Expect a vibrant dinner, dancing, and cultural performance.
The main event will be from 6:30pm-9pm with an after party to follow featuring dancing with DJ Santana.
Individual tickets, table purchases, and sponsorships are still available at www.lacasitacenter.org
La Casita Center positively impacts Louisville’s Latino community through education, empowerment, advocacy, and wellness.
