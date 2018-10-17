October 15, 2018

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana
In 2016 and 2017, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana had to turn away families over 550 times because they didn’t have the space to help them. Now, they’re working to fix that through a major expansion project called “Keeping More Families Close.”
The campaign will allow them to nearly double the number of families they can help every year. This is the largest expansion in their history and they need help to reach their fundraising goal. Visit their website linked down below to make a donation,
The Ronald McDonald House serves families whose children are in the hospital for extended periods of time. They believe that when a child is sick, the family should be able to focus on healing their child and not worry about things such as where they’ll get their next meal.
Over 18 million of the 21 million dollar goal has been raised so far.
