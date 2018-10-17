Police: Man shot by neighbor after beating mother, daughter

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A neighbor shot and killed a man who beat a woman and her daughter, according to police.
Police were called to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Harvard Drive around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Clarksville Police Department chief Mark R. Palmer.
When officers arrived they found a man, dead inside a home.
A witness told police the man had battered the woman’s daughter and then continued to beat and kick the woman. A neighbor pulled out a gun and ordered the man to stop, which allowed the mother and daughter to get away.
The man then tried to attack the neighbor. The neighbor warned the man multiple times to stop then shot him, according to Palmer.
The name of the man who was killed has not been released.
The woman and her daughter were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Palmer said the shooting appeared to be in self-defense. No charges have been filed.
The case remains under investigation.
