Report: Kroger to uncork potential of home wine delivery

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It would appear that Kroger is getting into the home wine delivery game.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the company has partnered with Drinks Holdings Inc. to offer home or office delivery to customers in 14 states. Click or tap here to read the full report.
Drinks describes itself as “the leader in the online wine space” on its website.
It’s been a busy fall for Kroger, with the company announcing a collaboration with Walgreens earlier this month and beginning driverless grocery delivery testing in August.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.